GS Retail Q1 net profit down 30.6 pct. to 34.3 bln won
All News 17:08 April 26, 2021
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 34.3 billion won (US$30.8 million), down 30.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 37.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 88.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 1.9 percent to 2.1 trillion won.
The operating profit was 10.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
