S. Korea to develop indigenous Marine Corps chopper by 2031
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided Monday to develop an indigenous attack helicopter for Marine Corps operations, the arms procurement agency said.
The defense project promotion committee, presided over by Defense Minister Suh Wook, approved the project, which is to begin in earnest next year and to be completed in around 2031 with a budget of 1.6 trillion won (US$1.44 billion), according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
The new platform is likely to be based on a MUH-1 Marineon, the Marine variant of the country's KUH-1 Surion helicopter, according to officials.
"We've taken into consideration diverse factors such as the interoperability with the Marineon and the operations and management efficiency," DAPA said in a statement. "The project is expected to enhance our troops' capabilities, particularly in northwestern islands (near the inter-Korean border)."
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea secures additional Pfizer vaccines for 20 mln people
-
S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung of 'Minari' wins best supporting actress Oscar
-
S. Korea to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations amid spiking cases
-
Ex-Asiana Airlines chief fined for rejecting menstrual leave
-
S. Korea to partially lift ban on U.K. flights from May