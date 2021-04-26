S. Korean defense minister voices condolences over deaths of Indonesian submarine crew members
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook on Monday extended his condolences over the deaths of 53 crew members aboard a sunken Indonesian Navy submarine.
Suh made a phone call to Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and voiced his "heart-felt" condolences over the deaths of the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine's crew members, the defense ministry here said.
Suh also told his Indonesian counterpart that the South Korean military, if needed, will provide its utmost assistance in the ongoing search operation over the sinking of the submarine.
The Indonesian minister, in response, said he felt "deep friendship" over Suh's message of consolation and offer of search assistance, according to the ministry here.
The wreckage of the Indonesian Navy submarine, which went missing last week, was found on the sea floor Sunday, a day after its debris was spotted near its last reported location in the Bali Strait. The submarine was reported to have been broken in at least three pieces, and all the 53 crew members aboard the vessel were announced dead.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
S. Korea to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations amid spiking cases
-
S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung of 'Minari' wins best supporting actress Oscar
-
S. Korea to partially lift ban on U.K. flights from May
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung of 'Minari' wins best supporting actress Oscar
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations amid spiking cases