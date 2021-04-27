Korean-language dailies

-- National Security Law brought to justice again (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Phone call warns Kim Han-sol: 'North Korea is trying to kill you' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Youn Yuh-jung wins best supporting actress Oscar (Donga Ilbo)

-- Youn Yuh-jung grabs Oscar (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Youn Yuh-jung takes Oscar amid growing Asian hate (Segye Times)

-- Progressive judge group takes 34 pct of hot seats at Supreme Court (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cheerful 74-year-old wins Oscar (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 4 in 10 lawmakers of local constituencies have properties in Seoul (Hankyoreh)

-- Youn Yuh-jung takes Oscar (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's unlisted blue chip firms considering IPOs in U.S. stock market (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea finds way to recycle spent fuel rods of nuclear power plant (Korea Economic Daily)

