Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:12 April 27, 2021
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/12 Sunny 60
Incheon 17/12 Sunny 60
Suwon 20/11 Sunny 60
Cheongju 22/12 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 23/11 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 20/10 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 23/12 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 23/11 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 22/11 Cloudy 30
Jeju 22/13 Cloudy 30
Daegu 22/09 Cloudy 30
Busan 20/11 Sunny 60
(END)
