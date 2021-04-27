Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

April 27, 2021

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/12 Sunny 60

Incheon 17/12 Sunny 60

Suwon 20/11 Sunny 60

Cheongju 22/12 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 23/11 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 20/10 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 23/12 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 23/11 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 22/11 Cloudy 30

Jeju 22/13 Cloudy 30

Daegu 22/09 Cloudy 30

Busan 20/11 Sunny 60

