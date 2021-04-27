Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Card Q1 net profit up 23.4 pct. to 138.4 bln won

All News 09:23 April 27, 2021

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 138.4 billion won (US$124.7 million), up 23.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 185.3 billion won, up 23.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 0.6 percent to 918.1 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!