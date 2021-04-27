Korean refiners' Q1 exports hit 10-year low
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean refiners' exports fell to the lowest level in 10 years in the first quarter of the year as global oil demand remained low amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, industry data showed Tuesday.
Oil and petrochemical products shipped by SK Innovation Co., GS-Caltex Co., S-Oil Corp., Hyundai Oilbank Co. and others reached 90.94 million barrels in the first quarter of the year, down 27.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Petroleum Association.
The tally marks the lowest amount in terms of volume since the first quarter of 2011.
Their exports by value declined 18.9 percent on-year to $6.14 billion won over the period, the association said.
Local refiners scaled down their factory operation rate to 72 percent in the first three months of this year, down from 81.6 percent a year earlier, in line with the weak oil demand.
China was the largest buyer of South Korean oil products to take up 36.9 percent of the total, followed by Japan with 14.4 percent, Australia with 8.8 percent and the United States with 8.6 percent, it said.
Refiners are eyeing more shipments of aviation fuel to the U.S. as airlines are preparing for a travel rebound with increased vaccinations in the nation.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Construction workers demand removal of tasteless ad
-
S. Korea to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations amid spiking cases
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung of 'Minari' wins best supporting actress Oscar
-
(LEAD) Moon urges halt to 'politicization' of COVID-19 vaccine issue
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Belgian ambassador says wife will soon turn up for police probe over assault incident