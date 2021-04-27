S-Oil shifts to black in Q1
All News 10:31 April 27, 2021
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 344.7 billion won (US$310.1 million), turning from a loss of 880.6 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 629.2 billion, compared with a loss of 1 trillion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 2.8 percent to 5.34 trillion won.
The operating profit was 65.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
Most Saved
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Construction workers demand removal of tasteless ad
-
S. Korea to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations amid spiking cases
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung of 'Minari' wins best supporting actress Oscar
-
(LEAD) Moon urges halt to 'politicization' of COVID-19 vaccine issue
-
Belgian ambassador says wife will soon turn up for police probe over assault incident
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years