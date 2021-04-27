Tax agency launches probes into suspected tax evasion
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's tax agency said Tuesday it has launched probes into suspected tax evasion by 30 people who pocketed corporate profits for personal gains or handed down wealth to their children by illegal means.
The National Tax Service (NTS) said it has cracked down on corporate chiefs and their family members who allegedly misused corporate profits to increase wealth.
Of them, 11 people made murky property-related transactions or used undisclosed information to hand over assets to their children.
The people under probe held total assets valued at a combined 9.4 trillion won (US$8.5 billion) as of 2019.
Since June last year, the NTS collected a combined 310 billion won in unpaid taxes from tax evaders who misused corporate funds or assets.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
