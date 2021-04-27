Military reports five additional COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Five additional service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
An airman, a Marine and an Army soldier -- respectively based in the central city of Cheongju, the western border island of Baengnyeong and Goyang, north of Seoul -- have tested positive during or after vacation, according to the ministry.
A Navy officer based on the southern island of Jeju tested positive after showing symptoms. Some 200 people who had contact with the officer have all tested negative.
In Seoul, another service member tested positive after an acquaintance was found to be infected with the virus. Virus tests are under way on the individual's colleagues, the ministry said.
No additional infections were reported from the Air Force's unit in the southern city of Sacheon, where nine airmen have recently tested positive, it said, though hundreds of service members remain in quarantine as a preventive measure.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 773.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 512 more infections Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 119,898.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
