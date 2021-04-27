Hyundai Steel turns to black in Q1
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 219.9 billion won (US$197.8 million), shifting from a loss of 115.4 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 303.9 billion, compared with a loss of 29.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 5.6 percent to 4.92 trillion won.
The operating profit was 70.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
