Hyundai Development Q1 net income down 12.6 pct. to 91.6 bln won
All News 15:35 April 27, 2021
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 91.6 billion won (US$82.5 million), down 12.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 118.4 billion won, down 13.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 31 percent to 694.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 28.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
