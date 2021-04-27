KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 139,500 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 39,000 UP 750
HITEJINRO 35,600 UP 100
Yuhan 66,900 0
CJ LOGISTICS 179,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 56,200 UP 1,500
DL 105,500 UP 6,000
KIA CORP. 81,900 DN 800
CJ 98,300 0
JWPHARMA 29,850 DN 250
LGInt 32,000 DN 100
SK hynix 135,000 UP 3,500
Youngpoong 673,000 UP 27,000
HyundaiEng&Const 52,000 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,250 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 201,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,000 DN 400
Kogas 33,350 0
Hanwha 31,850 DN 500
DB HiTek 59,000 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 25,350 0
Daesang 26,200 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,460 0
ORION Holdings 18,200 UP 800
NEXENTIRE 9,240 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 139,500 DN 3,500
KCC 319,000 DN 6,500
SKBP 114,500 DN 3,000
AmoreG 66,000 DN 1,900
HyundaiMtr 220,000 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 23,100 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 72,100 DN 1,200
Daewoong 35,800 DN 550
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,600 UP 1,100
ShinpoongPharm 80,500 DN 13,900
DongkukStlMill 25,300 UP 1,650
KG DONGBU STL 21,300 UP 3,100
BoryungPharm 23,350 DN 450
L&L 15,850 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 73,500 UP 1,200
