KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAI STEEL 56,700 UP 4,700
Shinsegae 283,500 UP 2,500
Nongshim 285,500 UP 500
SGBC 92,300 DN 1,200
Hyosung 97,600 DN 1,800
TaekwangInd 1,096,000 DN 47,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,890 UP 20
SamyangFood 91,100 UP 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,300 UP 1,300
CJ CheilJedang 409,000 DN 500
KAL 26,500 DN 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,690 UP 80
LG Corp. 118,500 DN 5,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 159,500 DN 6,000
DB INSURANCE 48,550 UP 500
SamsungElec 82,900 DN 600
NHIS 12,450 UP 50
SK Discovery 58,800 DN 100
LS 72,900 UP 2,500
GC Corp 391,500 UP 500
GS E&C 48,300 UP 850
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,750 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 685,000 DN 4,000
KPIC 363,000 UP 14,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,050 0
SKC 141,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE 36,350 UP 750
Binggrae 65,000 DN 200
GCH Corp 39,900 UP 100
LotteChilsung 139,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,910 UP 140
POSCO 377,500 UP 15,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,100 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 188,000 DN 5,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,750 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 4,015 UP 25
GS Retail 37,450 UP 750
Ottogi 561,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 42,550 UP 300
F&F 176,000 DN 3,000
