KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 122,500 DN 1,000
IBK 9,460 UP 70
DONGSUH 32,400 DN 150
SamsungEng 16,950 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 137,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 7,470 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 35,400 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 22,100 UP 100
KT 29,450 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 18,350 UP 150
LG Uplus 13,450 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 84,400 DN 500
KT&G 82,700 DN 500
DHICO 13,950 DN 50
Doosanfc 48,550 DN 800
LG Display 27,050 UP 550
Kangwonland 25,000 0
NAVER 380,000 UP 2,500
Kakao 121,500 UP 3,500
NCsoft 858,000 DN 3,000
KIWOOM 136,000 0
DSME 31,700 UP 700
DSINFRA 10,850 DN 300
DWEC 7,310 UP 100
DongwonF&B 202,500 UP 6,000
KEPCO KPS 34,350 UP 150
LGH&H 1,570,000 DN 23,000
LGCHEM 891,000 UP 8,000
KEPCO E&C 39,350 UP 1,850
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,600 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,650 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 167,000 DN 2,500
Celltrion 274,000 DN 11,000
Huchems 22,750 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 140,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,200 UP 100
KIH 117,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE Himart 39,900 DN 350
GS 44,450 UP 50
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
Construction workers demand removal of tasteless ad
S. Korea to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations amid spiking cases
(2nd LD) S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung of 'Minari' wins best supporting actress Oscar
Belgian ambassador says wife will soon turn up for police probe over assault incident
(LEAD) Moon urges halt to 'politicization' of COVID-19 vaccine issue