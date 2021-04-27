Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanmi Science Q1 net income up 78.2 pct. to 11.6 bln won

All News 16:08 April 27, 2021

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 11.6 billion won (US$10.5 million), up 78.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 13.7 billion won, up 59.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 0.3 percent to 215.1 billion won.
