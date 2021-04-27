Moon meets Novavax CEO, hopes for early use of its vaccine
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in met with the head of the U.S. vaccine producer Novavax on Thursday and expressed hope that its COVID-19 vaccines will become available in South Korea at an early date.
"South Korean people are pinning high hope on the Novavax vaccine," Moon told the firm's CEO Stanley Erck during a meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.
The president noted that Novavax's product is highly meaningful to South Koreans as it has a contract with SK Bioscience, a vaccine development subsidiary of South Korea's SK Group, for the consignment production of its vaccines. The production line is located in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
"I hope that cooperative relations between Novavax and SK will further develop," Moon said in the opening remarks he made in front of pool reporters.
He also cited some reported advantages of the Novavax vaccine, such as relatively easy storage and lengthy expiration dates.
"What's left is authorization for use," Moon added. "I hope that relevant procedures will be done speedily and the efficacy and safety of the vaccine will be proven enough in that process."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Construction workers demand removal of tasteless ad
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
S. Korea to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations amid spiking cases
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung of 'Minari' wins best supporting actress Oscar
-
Belgian ambassador says wife will soon turn up for police probe over assault incident
-
(LEAD) Moon urges halt to 'politicization' of COVID-19 vaccine issue