S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 27, 2021
All News 16:32 April 27, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.638 0.642 -0.4
3-year TB 1.097 1.119 -2.2
10-year TB 2.071 2.089 -1.8
2-year MSB 0.894 0.901 -0.7
3-year CB (AA-) 1.885 1.903 -1.8
91-day CD 0.730 0.730 0.0
(END)
