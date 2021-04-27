Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction turns to black in Q1

All News 16:56 April 27, 2021

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 248.1 billion won (US$223.4 million), shifting from a loss of 371.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 558.7 percent on-year to 372.1 billion won. Sales increased 4.4 percent to 4 trillion won.
