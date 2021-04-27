Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan shifts to black in Q1

All News 17:01 April 27, 2021

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 402.3 billion won (US$362.3 million), swinging from a loss of 379.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 398 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 79 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 5.1 percent to 4.52 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!