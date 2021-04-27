Doosan shifts to black in Q1
All News 17:01 April 27, 2021
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 402.3 billion won (US$362.3 million), swinging from a loss of 379.9 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 398 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 79 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 5.1 percent to 4.52 trillion won.
(END)
