Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to abolish law to have children take father's surname (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Self-evaluation by state agencies always 'excellent' despite wrongdoings (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to change law to allow babies to adopt mother's surname (Donga Ilbo)
-- Acting PM Hong to levy tax on virtual assets, without system to protect investors (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Legal definition of family to be expanded, worries grow on destroying traditional family values (Segye Times)
-- Mother's surname can be adopted at time of birth (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon, Biden do not see eye to eye (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Korean economy grows at pre-pandemic level of 1.6 pct (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't sends warning messages to cryptocurrency, ruling party moves to protect its market (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Retirement pension flocks to securities firms that waive fees (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Automated car companies face AI technology hurdle (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon meets Novavax CEO but details scarce (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'When can I get my shot?' Vaccine envy grips Koreans (Korea Herald)
-- Dumping of Fukushima water raises concern (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
S. Korea to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations amid spiking cases
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; vaccine rollout to gather pace
-
Youn Yuh-jung's untraditional granny in 'Minari' catches hearts of American people
-
S. Korean film industry people shine at Oscars for second year in a row