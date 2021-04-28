(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 28)

But what Moon is saying dumbfounds us. In a meeting with aides in the Blue House Monday, he pointedly criticized developed countries for so-called vaccine nationalism, including bans on exports of vaccines and "hoarding." His remarks were apparently aimed at the United States, the leader in vaccine production. The comments he made at the 2021 Boao Forum for Asia hosted in China last week were a sharp contrast with his sincere appreciation for "China's effort to donate its vaccines to developing countries." Moon's statement reflects his respect for China and disrespect for America — again.