Amorepacific Group Q1 net profit up 86.5 pct. to 176.8 bln won

All News 08:21 April 28, 2021

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 176.8 billion won (US$159.2 million), up 86.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 197.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 67.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 8.5 percent to 1.38 trillion won.
