SK Hynix Q1 net profit up 52.9 pct to 992.6 bln won
All News 08:28 April 28, 2021
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 992.6 billion won (US$893.9 million), up 52.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 1.32 trillion won, up 65.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 18 percent to 8.49 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
Most Saved
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
S. Korea to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations amid spiking cases
-
Military to bring power generator, construction materials onto U.S. missile shield base
-
Youn Yuh-jung's untraditional granny in 'Minari' catches hearts of American people
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; vaccine rollout to gather pace