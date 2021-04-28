(LEAD) Coronavirus self-test kits to hit pharmacy shelves next week
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with latest details in paras 3-4)
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans are expected to be able to purchase coronavirus self-test kits at local pharmacies or via online channels early next week, kit makers said Wednesday.
South Korea's drug safety agency on Friday green-lighted two types of COVID-19 home test kits developed by biotech firms SD Biosensor and Humasis in an effort to boost its testing capacity amid rising cases.
Humasis said its self-test kit is priced around 9,000 won (US$8.10) to 10,000 won per single package, and will start sales at pharmacies and online channels beginning Monday.
SD Biosensor said it will supply its rapid test kits through two distributors early next week and are in discussions with them over the final price.
"We plan to announce the price of our self-test kits on Wednesday or Thursday," an SD Biosensor executive said. "They may be available at local pharmacies early next week."
Health officials expected consumer prices of those self-test kits to reach around 10,000 won as their factory prices are said to be 7,000 won.
Those self-test kits should be used as a supplementary tool as their accuracy is low compared with the preemptive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests commonly used here. Users collect samples from their noses on their own, and the results come out within 15-20 minutes.
The two self-test kits have also won approval for emergency use by foreign countries, and they are currently being used in several European countries.
South Korea is struggling to boost its testing capacity as the country is girding for another wave of the pandemic.
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back near 800; untraceable infections at highest ever
-
Military to bring power generator, construction materials onto U.S. missile shield base
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Samsung heirs to pay record-high inheritance taxes, but how to split late chief's stocks still uncertain