Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 28, 2021

SEOUL, Apr. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/12 Sunny 20

Incheon 17/11 Sunny 20

Suwon 21/11 Sunny 20

Cheongju 23/14 Sunny 20

Daejeon 23/14 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 22/12 Sunny 20

Gangneung 25/14 Sunny 20

Jeonju 23/14 Sunny 20

Gwangju 25/14 Cloudy 30

Jeju 20/15 Cloudy 30

Daegu 25/13 Cloudy 20

Busan 22/14 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!