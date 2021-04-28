Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to spend 36 bln won to build test bed for green ships

All News 11:00 April 28, 2021

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it plans to invest 36.4 billion won (US$32.3 million) to build a new test bed to speed up the development of carbon-neutral ships.

A new test center will also be built in Mokpo, 410 kilometers south of Seoul, where businesses and institutions can demonstrate their newly developed technologies, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Under the plan, the government will build a new ship that can test various engines, including those powered by electric or hydrogen, by 2025, it added.

As the ship's engines can be replaced, it will significantly cut the cost of building separate ships for different models.

This image provided by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries on April 28, 2021, shows a new ship designed to test various engines. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The ministry said the scheme will lend a hand to South Korea's efforts to go carbon neutral by 2050, and speed up the development of environment-friendly ships.

The move also came as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) launched tougher environmental guidelines for the maritime industry last year, inducing ships to use clean fuel, such as low-sulfur fuel oil.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#green ship #test bed
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!