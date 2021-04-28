Daily retail payments grow 15.2 pct in 2020 amid pandemic
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The value of daily retail payments grew 15.2 percent on-year in 2020 as online financial transactions increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The value of daily retail payments, which are typically made between individuals and non-financial firms on a small sum of money, stood at 80.2 trillion won (US$72 billion) last year, compared with 69.6 trillion won in 2019, according to the data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
With COVID-19 spreading, more consumers are using contact-free payment systems, the BOK said in a statement.
Separately, the BOK has said the amount of payments made electronically hit a record high last year.
The daily average amount of electronic financial transactions came to 705.5 billion won in 2020, up 32.7 percent from a year earlier.
The reading marked the highest amount since 2007, when the central bank started collecting data on electronic payments.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Military to bring power generator, construction materials onto U.S. missile shield base
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back near 800; untraceable infections at highest ever
-
Youn Yuh-jung's untraditional granny in 'Minari' catches hearts of American people
-
Cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk dies