S. Korean diplomats in Pacific countries discuss Japan's Fukushima water release plan in video talks
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry has held a virtual meeting of the chiefs of its diplomatic missions in Pacific countries to discuss responses to Japan's planned release of radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, officials said Wednesday.
The meeting on Tuesday came as Seoul has been stepping up diplomacy to ensure safety in Tokyo's envisioned discharge of the wastewater into the ocean amid concerns over its impact on people's health, the marine environment and the fishery industry
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon led the session involving the chiefs of the missions in Pacific countries, as well as those tasked with multilateral diplomacy, to discuss the strengthening of international cooperation on the issue, the ministry said.
Earlier, Choi stressed during a video-linked session of the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific that Japan's decision to dispose of the contaminated water could cause significant damage to the environment.
Japan finalized the decision earlier this month to start discharging the treated water in 2023 despite opposition from South Korea and other neighbors. All storage tanks at the Fukushima plant are expected to be full as early as the fall of 2022.
Seoul has sought Washington's cooperation in addressing public safety concerns. But U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry has said it is inappropriate for Washington to "jump into" the issue.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Military to bring power generator, construction materials onto U.S. missile shield base
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back near 800; untraceable infections at highest ever
-
Youn Yuh-jung's untraditional granny in 'Minari' catches hearts of American people
-
Cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk dies