Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S&P keeps 'AA' rating on S. Korea with stable outlook

All News 16:47 April 28, 2021

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Standard & Poor's Global Ratings (S&P) said Wednesday it has maintained its credit rating on South Korea at "AA," with a stable outlook.

S&P has kept South Korea's long-term sovereign credit rating at "AA", the third-highest level on the company's table, since August 2016, when it upgraded the rating from "AA-."

S&P keeps 'AA' rating on S. Korea with stable outlook - 1

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#sovereign rating #credit appraiser
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!