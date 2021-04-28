S&P keeps 'AA' rating on S. Korea with stable outlook
All News 16:47 April 28, 2021
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Standard & Poor's Global Ratings (S&P) said Wednesday it has maintained its credit rating on South Korea at "AA," with a stable outlook.
S&P has kept South Korea's long-term sovereign credit rating at "AA", the third-highest level on the company's table, since August 2016, when it upgraded the rating from "AA-."
