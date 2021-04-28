The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 April 28, 2021
SEOUL, Apr. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.64 0.64
3-M 0.70 0.70
6-M 0.73 0.73
12-M 0.83 0.84
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
Most Saved
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Military to bring power generator, construction materials onto U.S. missile shield base
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back near 800; untraceable infections at highest ever
-
Youn Yuh-jung's untraditional granny in 'Minari' catches hearts of American people
-
Cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk dies