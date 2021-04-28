Samsung Electro-Mechanics Q1 net income up 82.2 pct. to 242.7 bln won
All News 13:30 April 28, 2021
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 242.7 billion won (US$218.4 million), up 82.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 99.4 percent on-year to 331.5 billion won. Sales increased 11.2 percent to 2.37 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
