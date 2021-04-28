S-1 Q1 net income up 21.3 pct. to 41.9 bln won
All News 14:08 April 28, 2021
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- S-1 Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 41.9 billion won (US$37.7 million), up 21.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 56.1 billion won, up 17 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 5 percent to 560.5 billion won.
(END)
