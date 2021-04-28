(LEAD) Defense minister, Army chief apologize over excessive antivirus rules for soldiers
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook apologized Wednesday over criticism that an Army boot camp and some other units enforced excessive anti-coronavirus rules that violated human rights, such as restricting bathroom access.
Suh offered the apology during a parliamentary session, vowing to improve the troops' living conditions by "achieving a balance between antivirus measures and the protection of service members' human rights."
"As the defense minister, I feel grave responsibility for causing concerns to the public, and offer words of apology," the defense minister said.
The Korea Army Training Center in the central city of Nonsan came under fire after a series of complaints were raised over its no-shower and other rules for newly enlisted soldiers.
According to the Center for Military Human Rights Korea, troops were allowed to brush their teeth or wash their faces only after they were confirmed to be negative in the first coronavirus test while showers were allowed only after the second test results were released in the second week.
The boot camp has changed its guidelines to allow soldiers to shower if their first mandatory coronavirus tests turn out to be negative after criticism was raised.
The military has also come under scrutiny over the quality of meals provided to soldiers in coronavirus quarantine.
Earlier in the day, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin also made an apology after convening an emergency meeting of senior commanders, and ordered them to review the Army's health protection rules from scratch and come up with measures to prevent violation of soldiers' rights in the course of the fight against COVID-19.
"At the start of the meeting, Gen. Nam expressed responsibility over a series of incidents where troops' basic rights were violated due to excessive antivirus measures, and offered words of sincere consolation to the soldiers and apologies to the people who sent their children to the military," the Army said.
The Army said it will look into its COVID-19 response measures, such as the meals and the quarantine facilities, until May 9, to draw up a reasonable virus control system that can be accepted by the soldiers.
The military has reported 777 coronavirus cases among its population so far.
