Green Cross shifts to profits in Q1

All News 14:50 April 28, 2021

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 17.5 billion won (US$15.7 million), turning from a loss of 4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 18 percent on-year to 5 billion won. Sales decreased 8.3 percent to 282.2 billion won.
