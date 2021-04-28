Oci swings to black in Q1
All News 15:08 April 28, 2021
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 39.8 billion won (US$35.8 million), turning from a loss of 57.9 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 47 billion, compared with a loss of 92.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 0.9 percent to 573.7 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back near 800; untraceable infections at highest ever
-
Military to bring power generator, construction materials onto U.S. missile shield base
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Samsung heirs to pay record-high inheritance taxes, but how to split late chief's stocks still uncertain