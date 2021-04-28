Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Oci swings to black in Q1

All News 15:08 April 28, 2021

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 39.8 billion won (US$35.8 million), turning from a loss of 57.9 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 47 billion, compared with a loss of 92.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 0.9 percent to 573.7 billion won.
