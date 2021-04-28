LG Chem Q1 net profit up 3671.9 pct. to 1.37 tln won
All News 15:40 April 28, 2021
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 1.37 trillion won (US$1.2 billion), up 3671.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.4 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 205.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 43.4 percent to 9.65 trillion won.
The operating profit was 40.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back near 800; untraceable infections at highest ever
-
Military to bring power generator, construction materials onto U.S. missile shield base
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Samsung heirs to pay record-high inheritance taxes, but how to split late chief's stocks still uncertain