KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 35,400 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 202,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,200 DN 800
Kogas 33,450 UP 100
Yuhan 65,700 DN 1,200
DL 99,800 DN 5,700
HyundaiEng&Const 52,700 UP 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,450 DN 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,550 DN 50
KIA CORP. 81,400 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 178,500 DN 500
SK hynix 130,000 DN 5,000
Youngpoong 689,000 UP 16,000
BukwangPharm 22,600 DN 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 70,200 DN 1,900
NEXENTIRE 9,010 DN 230
CHONGKUNDANG 146,000 UP 6,500
Daewoong 37,100 UP 1,300
SKNetworks 5,320 DN 140
ORION Holdings 17,900 DN 300
KCC 315,000 DN 4,000
SKBP 115,000 UP 500
Hanwha 31,900 UP 50
DB HiTek 56,200 DN 2,800
CJ 96,200 DN 2,100
JWPHARMA 29,200 DN 650
LGInt 30,500 DN 1,500
DongkukStlMill 25,850 UP 550
Hyundai M&F INS 25,550 UP 200
Daesang 26,500 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 133,500 DN 6,000
ShinhanGroup 39,550 UP 550
DOOSAN 61,600 UP 5,400
BoryungPharm 24,800 UP 1,450
L&L 15,500 DN 350
LG Corp. 126,500 UP 8,000
AmoreG 72,700 UP 6,700
HyundaiMtr 221,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 57,400 UP 700
(MORE)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back near 800; untraceable infections at highest ever
-
Military to bring power generator, construction materials onto U.S. missile shield base
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Samsung heirs to pay record-high inheritance taxes, but how to split late chief's stocks still uncertain