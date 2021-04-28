HITEJINRO 35,400 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 202,500 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,200 DN 800

Kogas 33,450 UP 100

Yuhan 65,700 DN 1,200

DL 99,800 DN 5,700

HyundaiEng&Const 52,700 UP 700

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,450 DN 800

HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,550 DN 50

KIA CORP. 81,400 DN 500

CJ LOGISTICS 178,500 DN 500

SK hynix 130,000 DN 5,000

Youngpoong 689,000 UP 16,000

BukwangPharm 22,600 DN 500

ILJIN MATERIALS 70,200 DN 1,900

NEXENTIRE 9,010 DN 230

CHONGKUNDANG 146,000 UP 6,500

Daewoong 37,100 UP 1,300

SKNetworks 5,320 DN 140

ORION Holdings 17,900 DN 300

KCC 315,000 DN 4,000

SKBP 115,000 UP 500

Hanwha 31,900 UP 50

DB HiTek 56,200 DN 2,800

CJ 96,200 DN 2,100

JWPHARMA 29,200 DN 650

LGInt 30,500 DN 1,500

DongkukStlMill 25,850 UP 550

Hyundai M&F INS 25,550 UP 200

Daesang 26,500 UP 300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 133,500 DN 6,000

ShinhanGroup 39,550 UP 550

DOOSAN 61,600 UP 5,400

BoryungPharm 24,800 UP 1,450

L&L 15,500 DN 350

LG Corp. 126,500 UP 8,000

AmoreG 72,700 UP 6,700

HyundaiMtr 221,500 UP 1,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 69,500 DN 4,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 57,400 UP 700

(MORE)