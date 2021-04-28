KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Shinsegae 290,500 UP 7,000
Nongshim 284,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 89,900 DN 2,400
Hyosung 102,500 UP 4,900
SamyangFood 90,300 DN 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,550 DN 750
CJ CheilJedang 406,000 DN 3,000
TaekwangInd 1,055,000 DN 41,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,820 DN 70
KAL 26,650 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,520 DN 170
POSCO CHEMICAL 155,500 DN 4,000
DB INSURANCE 49,050 UP 500
SamsungElec 82,100 DN 800
NHIS 12,300 DN 150
SK Discovery 58,500 DN 300
LS 70,500 DN 2,400
GC Corp 369,500 DN 22,000
GS E&C 47,050 DN 1,250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,550 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 667,000 DN 18,000
KPIC 336,500 DN 26,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,990 DN 60
SKC 135,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE 35,550 DN 800
Binggrae 64,400 DN 600
GCH Corp 38,300 DN 1,600
LotteChilsung 135,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,730 DN 180
POSCO 372,500 DN 5,000
SPC SAMLIP 71,800 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,000 DN 750
KUMHOTIRE 3,965 DN 50
Ottogi 554,000 DN 7,000
IlyangPharm 40,650 DN 1,900
F&F 180,000 UP 4,000
NamsunAlum 3,920 DN 90
MERITZ SECU 4,835 DN 60
HtlShilla 85,900 UP 1,800
