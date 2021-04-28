KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 70,200 DN 1,600
SamsungElecMech 187,500 DN 4,000
Hanssem 113,000 DN 3,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,800 DN 400
GS Retail 36,800 DN 650
KSOE 149,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,900 DN 1,650
Hanchem 244,500 DN 4,500
LS ELECTRIC 57,400 DN 900
KorZinc 427,000 DN 7,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,380 UP 80
SYC 59,900 DN 1,800
HyundaiMipoDock 75,200 UP 1,300
IS DONGSEO 67,100 DN 200
S-Oil 88,500 UP 3,900
LG Innotek 211,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 303,500 DN 1,000
HMM 39,300 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI WIA 70,700 DN 2,800
KumhoPetrochem 258,000 DN 19,500
ZINUS 84,900 DN 1,200
Mobis 277,500 DN 500
OCI 134,500 DN 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,000 DN 850
HDC HOLDINGS 11,850 DN 200
S-1 81,600 DN 400
SamsungSecu 42,600 DN 1,000
KG DONGBU STL 21,350 UP 50
KEPCO 24,300 DN 450
SKTelecom 316,000 DN 2,000
SNT MOTIV 58,500 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 46,300 DN 850
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,400 UP 350
Hanon Systems 16,550 DN 650
SK 279,500 DN 8,500
ShinpoongPharm 80,000 DN 500
Handsome 43,200 UP 850
Asiana Airlines 14,900 DN 100
COWAY 67,800 UP 900
DWS 45,050 DN 1,750
(MORE)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back near 800; untraceable infections at highest ever
-
Military to bring power generator, construction materials onto U.S. missile shield base
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Samsung heirs to pay record-high inheritance taxes, but how to split late chief's stocks still uncertain