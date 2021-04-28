KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 121,500 DN 1,000
IBK 9,590 UP 130
DONGSUH 32,050 DN 350
SamsungEng 17,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 133,000 DN 4,000
PanOcean 7,400 DN 70
SAMSUNG CARD 35,050 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 21,950 DN 150
KT 28,750 DN 700
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL195000 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 17,800 DN 550
LG Uplus 13,300 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 84,200 DN 200
KT&G 82,900 UP 200
DHICO 14,250 UP 300
Doosanfc 45,900 DN 2,650
LG Display 26,200 DN 850
Kangwonland 24,900 DN 100
NAVER 373,500 DN 6,500
Kakao 119,500 DN 2,000
NCsoft 835,000 DN 23,000
KIWOOM 133,500 DN 2,500
DSME 32,150 UP 450
DSINFRA 11,000 UP 150
DWEC 7,190 DN 120
DongwonF&B 199,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 34,250 DN 100
LGH&H 1,550,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 890,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 39,250 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,900 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,450 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 164,000 DN 3,000
Celltrion 270,000 DN 4,000
Huchems 22,100 DN 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,700 UP 500
KIH 119,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE Himart 38,850 DN 1,050
GS 44,900 UP 450
