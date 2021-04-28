GS E&C Q1 net income up 25.9 pct to 165.5 bln won
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 165.5 billion won (US$148.7 million), up 25.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 176.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 171 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 17.6 percent to 2.01 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
