LG Hausys Q1 net profit up 670.1 pct. to 33.3 bln won

All News 16:09 April 28, 2021

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Hausys Ltd. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 33.3 billion won (US$29.9 million), up 670.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 28 billion won, up 34.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 6.9 percent to 773.8 billion won.
