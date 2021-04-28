LG Display swings to profits in Q1
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 265.8 billion won (US$238.8 million), turning from a loss of 198.9 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 523 billion, compared with a loss of 361.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 45.7 percent to 6.88 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
