S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 28, 2021
All News 16:30 April 28, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.639 0.638 +0.1
2-year TB 0.922 0.907 +1.5
3-year TB 1.105 1.097 +0.8
10-year TB 2.082 2.071 +1.1
2-year MSB 0.907 0.894 +1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 1.890 1.885 +0.5
91-day CD 0.730 0.730 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back near 800; untraceable infections at highest ever
-
Military to bring power generator, construction materials onto U.S. missile shield base
-
Samsung heirs to pay record-high inheritance taxes, but how to split late chief's stocks still uncertain