Korea Petro Chemical Ind swings to profits in Q1
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 70.6 billion won (US$63.4 million), turning from a loss of 30.2 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 86.5 billion, compared with a loss of 45.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 12.4 percent to 557.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 1.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back near 800; untraceable infections at highest ever
-
Military to bring power generator, construction materials onto U.S. missile shield base
-
Samsung heirs to pay record-high inheritance taxes, but how to split late chief's stocks still uncertain