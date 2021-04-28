Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung unveils new Galaxy Book Pro laptops

All News 23:00 April 28, 2021

By Joo Kyung-don

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday unveiled two new models of Galaxy Book Pro laptops as the South Korean tech giant eyes to boost notebook sales amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Book Pro 360 and the Galaxy Book Pro laptops at its Galaxy Unpacked online event. This was the first time that the company held a global launching event for its laptops.

The latest Galaxy Book Pro products will hit global shelves from May 14. In South Korea, preorders will start from Thursday.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360, which features a swiveling touch screen and supports an upgraded S-Pen, comes in 15.6-inch and 13.3-inch display sizes. It will be priced between 1.81 million won (US$1,620) and 2.74 million won here depending on memory and processor specifications.

The Galaxy Book Pro also comes in 15.6-inch and 13.3-inch variants and will be sold for between 1.3 million won and 2.51 million won.

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on April 28, 2021, shows Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung's mobile business, introducing new Galaxy Book Pro laptops at the Galaxy Unpacked event. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Samsung said the latest laptops can be called "mobile computing devices," having integrated characteristics of Galaxy smartphones and power performance of personal computers.

The company said the 13.3-inch model of the Galaxy Book Pro weighs only 0.87 kilogram and is just 11.2-millimeter thick, making it the lightest and thinnest Galaxy Book laptop.

The new laptops are also built with 5000-series aluminum and 6000-series aluminum, the alloys used by aerospace manufacturers, according to Samsung.

Powered by Intel's 11th-generation processors and Iris Xe graphics, they are also Samsung's first laptops with Super AMOLED displays.

Samsung said its Internet of Things (IoT) application, SmartThings, is incorporated in personal computers for the first time in the Galaxy Book Pro series, which will allow users to control various smart home devices from their laptops.

Samsung hopes the new laptops can boost its presence in the fast-growing notebook sector.

Market researcher TrendForce said global notebook shipments reached 200.5 million units in 2020, up 22.5 percent from year earlier, and are expected to grow 8.1 percent on-year to reach 217 million units this year.

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on April 28, 2021, shows the Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptop that supports the S-Pen stylus. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
