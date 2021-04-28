Foreign ministry helps provide 14 oxygen generators to India
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Wednesday it was providing support for the transportation of 14 oxygen generators to India at the request of a South Korean residents association there to help tackle the surges in coronavirus infections.
The equipment was set to be sent in a diplomatic pouch aboard a flight from Incheon, west of Seoul, and bound for a stop in Dubai before arriving in India early Friday, the ministry said.
Another three oxygen generators will be sent to the Chennai and Mumbai areas next week at the request of local Korean residents associations.
The ministry said that these provisions were not part of the government assistance.
On Tuesday, the foreign ministry said it plans to offer "considerable" support to the virus-ravaged country, including oxygen concentrators and COVID-19 diagnostic kits.
Currently, about 10,000 South Koreans are in India, including 5,000 in Chennai and 4,000 in New Delhi. As of Monday, 114 of them have contracted the virus, with 37 still being treated, according to the ministry.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back near 800; untraceable infections at highest ever
-
Samsung heirs to pay record-high inheritance taxes, but how to split late chief's stocks still uncertain
-
Military to bring power generator, construction materials onto U.S. missile shield base