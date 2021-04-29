Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

April 29, 2021

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Samsung family to pay 12 tln won in inheritance tax, late chief's art collection to be donated (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Samsung heirs to give back to society 60 pct of late Lee Kun-hee's estate with tax payment, donation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Samsung family to pay taxes, make donations with amount worth 60 pct of Lee Kun-hee's estate (Donga Ilbo)
-- Samsung family to pay over 12 tln won in inheritance taxes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Samsung heirs to pay record high inheritance taxes, donate art collection (Segye Times)
-- Samsung family to give back to society 60 pct of late chief's 26 tln-won estate (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Samsung writes new history of inheritance with Lee Kun-hee's estate (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Samsung to donate 1 tln won in medical support, art collection by late chairman (Hankyoreh)
-- Samsung family to return to society 60 pct of late chairman Lee Kun-hee's estate with tax payment, donation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung heirs to donate medical support, art collection with late chairman's estate (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 60 pct of late Samsung chairman's wealth to be given back to society (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 1 trillion won of Lee Kun-hee's estate, art, to be donated (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung family to pay 12 tln won in inheritance tax (Korea Herald)
-- Anti-China sentiment growing in Korea (Korea Times)
