Korean-language dailies

-- Samsung family to pay 12 tln won in inheritance tax, late chief's art collection to be donated (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Samsung heirs to give back to society 60 pct of late Lee Kun-hee's estate with tax payment, donation (Kookmin Daily)

-- Samsung family to pay taxes, make donations with amount worth 60 pct of Lee Kun-hee's estate (Donga Ilbo)

-- Samsung family to pay over 12 tln won in inheritance taxes (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Samsung heirs to pay record high inheritance taxes, donate art collection (Segye Times)

-- Samsung family to give back to society 60 pct of late chief's 26 tln-won estate (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Samsung writes new history of inheritance with Lee Kun-hee's estate (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Samsung to donate 1 tln won in medical support, art collection by late chairman (Hankyoreh)

-- Samsung family to return to society 60 pct of late chairman Lee Kun-hee's estate with tax payment, donation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung heirs to donate medical support, art collection with late chairman's estate (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 60 pct of late Samsung chairman's wealth to be given back to society (Korea Economic Daily)

