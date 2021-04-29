Daewoo E&C Q1 net profit up 138.9 pct to 147.9 bln won
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 147.9 billion won (US$132.9 million), up 138.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 229.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 120.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 2.4 percent to 1.93 trillion won.
The operating profit was 50.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back near 800; untraceable infections at highest ever
-
Samsung heirs to pay record-high inheritance taxes, but how to split late chief's stocks still uncertain
-
(LEAD) Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities